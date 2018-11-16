Still without post, Rafizi says won’t run in Rantau

Rafizi Ramli (pic) said the seat should be contested by Dr S. Streram who was disqualified after he was barred from submitting his nomination papers in the 14th general election. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli has dismissed speculation that he will contest the Rantau seat in Negri Sembilan vacated by the Special Election Court today.

The former Pandan MP said the seat should be contested by Dr S. Streram who was disqualified after he was barred from submitting his nomination papers in the 14th general election.

“The Rantau seat belongs Dr Streram who was victimised,” he said.

“I have no intention of contesting any public posts in the near future.”

Rafizi did not stand in the general election as he has outstanding convictions under the Official Secrets Act and the Banking and Financial Institutions Act.

He also rejected speculation that he was in line to replace Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Amiruddin Harun, saying the latter was a close personal friend.

The Special Election Court nullified today the outcome of the election in Rantau and ordered a by-election to be held.

The seat had been won uncontested by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.