Careful lest we make Jamal Yunos PM, Nik Nazmi warns Pakatan

PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad delivers his keynote during the PKR Women and Youth wing congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — Pakatan Harapan must be wary not to alienate conservatives in the country and create the environment for someone like “Red Shirts” leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos to become prime minister, said outgoing PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Citing Donald Trump’s unlikely victory to succeed Barack Obama as US president, the Setiawangsa MP said such a right-wing swing could take place if the ruling coalition does not take steps to mollify the conservative section of Malaysia.

“We do not want Jamal to become a leader or head of the country but nothing is impossible if we are not careful,” said Nik Nazmi in his speech as the party Youth chief at the PKR Women and Youth wing congress here today.

“I am not saying that we have to stop the process of change or ignore it, but if we are too careful and shy away, the change — whether in terms of economy, administration, politics or social — will not take place and Malaysia will ‘die’ as we do not move forward. It is as simple as that.”

