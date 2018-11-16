BNM: Third-quarter GDP growth was 4.4pc, on track for 4.8pc in 2018

Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the private sector continued to be the prime driver of growth as private consumption expanded strongly following the zero-rating of the GST during the period. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Malaysian economy grew by 4.4 per cent in the third quarter, according to Bank Negara Malaysia.

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the private sector continued to be the prime driver of growth as private consumption expanded strongly following the zero-rating of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the period.

“The Malaysian economy is on track to achieve GDP growth of 4.8 per cent for 2018,” said Nor Shamsiah during the 3rd quarter GDP presentation here today.

