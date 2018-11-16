Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with advancers outpacing decliners 338 to 219, with 317 counters unchanged, 1,007 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-morning today on persistent buying interest in most of the heavyweight counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 13.82 points to 1,708.03 from Thursday’s close of 1,694.21.

The index opened 11.60 points higher at 1,705.81 today.

Market breadth was positive with advancers outpacing decliners 338 to 219, with 317 counters unchanged, 1,007 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 710.88 million units valued at RM527.47 million.

On Bursa Malaysia, 25 out of the 30-counter heavyweights were traded in positive territory, with Maybank leading the list by gaining seven sen to RM9.45, while Public Bank increased 12 sen to RM24.62, Tenaga perked 10 sen to RM14.92 and CIMB added seven sen to RM5.66.

Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.40.

Of actives, Permaju ticked up one sen to 41 sen, Hibiscus advanced two sen to RM1.08, Key Alliance was half-a-sen better at 6.5 sen while PUC declined one sen to 13.5 sen and MyEG was two sen easier at RM1.16.

Nestle was the top gainer, bagging RM1.50 to RM145.90, while Eksons led the top losers list by giving up 13.5 sen to 79 sen.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 98.55 points to 11,873.37, the FBMT 100 Index rose 105.88 points to 11,718.02, the FBM 70 surged 169.23 points to 13,998.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 100.26 points to 11,968.54.

The FBM Ace Index was 16.65 points lower at 4,927.81.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index accumulated 113.54 points to 17,315.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.74 point to 173.85 and the Plantation Index was 30.51 points firmer at 7,266.13. — Bernama