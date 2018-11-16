Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj drop joint track ‘No Candle No Light’

Zayn Malik arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Soon after revealing it was on the way, Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj have taken the lid off their collaboration, No Candle No Light.

The first signs of a collaboration between the two artists came by way of Zayn’s Instagram Story, where he shared a teaser that read “THURSDAY” and featured Minaj’s voice in the background (see it captured on a fan’s Twitter account).

The full track is now out, and it features the two artists singing a catchy hook in unison over an upbeat production.

The track is the first collaboration between the two stars, although Minaj in particular is no stranger to collaborations: the many joint tracks under her belt including recent collabs with Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Tyga.

No Candle No Light is Zayn’s latest in a string of singles that has also included Let Me, Sour Diesel and Too Much, all of which are thought to be leading up to news of a follow-up to his 2016 debut album, Mind of Mine. ― AFP-Relaxnews