Watch an animated Eric Clapton in ‘White Christmas’ video

A screengrab from Eric Clapton’s ‘White Christmas’ music video. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Eric Clapton gets a claymation avatar in the new video for White Christmas, his bluesy take on the holiday staple.

In the video, we see the story of a young blues fan who sees an inspiring musician and dreams of getting his own guitar for Christmas.

The track features on Clapton’s album Happy Xmas, which was released in October. The legendary musician’s first full Christmas albums, it also includes his takes on Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Also featured on the album is a rendition of Jingle Bells that Clapton dedicated to the late DJ Avicii.

The artist released his last studio album of new material, called I Still Do, in 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews