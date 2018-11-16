Report: Kedah to meet ‘anti-khalwat’ vigilante squad next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Kedah Islamic Affairs Department has summoned a vigilante group calling itself the Badar Squad that has been preying on Muslim couples for a meeting next week.

The Malaysian Insight reported that the vigilantes have been going on night patrols in the Kuala Muda district to round up couples suspected of promiscuity — an offence under state Islamic laws — and taking them to cemeteries where they are forced to listen to sermons under the guise of “counselling”, purportedly because the state religious enforcers have been slow to act.

“We will call them in soon to state that what they are doing is not right,” Datuk Ismail Salleh, the Kedah executive councillor in charge of health, rural development, religion and state-linked companies, told the news portal.

“[Taking them to the cemetery] is wrong. It’s not the way of the new government, which holds to the concept of being merciful to all in creation.

“Even when knocking on doors during a raid, there is a standard of procedure. You cannot just do whatever you like,” he was quoted adding.