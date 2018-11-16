The Chemical Brothers stage a robot dance party in ‘Free Yourself’

The Chemical Brothers are set to appear at the All Points East festival in London. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Robots take over a factory in the Chemical Brothers’ clip for their latest single, Free Yourself.

True to the song’s title, the video focuses on a group of freedom-seeking AI factory robots that break out of their crates and get to dancing.

The dance party soon turns to rebellion as they access the factory’s fuse box and begin to make mayhem, leading an unlucky security guard to come check on them.

Released in September, Free Yourself is the Chemical Brothers’ first new music since 2016.

The duo are set to appear at the All Points East festival in London this May, with tickets on sale as of late last week. ― AFP-Relaxnews