Meek Mill reveals album release date, teases Cardi B collab

Meek Mill performs during V-103 Live Pop Up Concert in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Meek Mill revealed in a new interview that his hotly awaited album is due out in two weeks’ time and offered a preview of a track featuring Cardi B.

Vogue published its interview on Wednesday with the rapper, who is recently out of jail and set to release his first album since his release.

According to the publication, his LP, recorded during his probation, will be out on November 30.

Meek Mill achieved fame after releasing his first album, Dreams and Nightmares, in 2012, after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. That fame has followed him throughout his prison time, and since his release he has headlined a Tidal benefit concert in support of criminal justice reform and is set to star in the movie 12 O’Clock Boys.

He told Vogue of working on his highly anticipated album, “I’ve been writing myself since I was probably, what, 8 years old. I’ve been doing this a long time, so [there’s] always pressure to be better.”

In a video feature accompanying the interview, the rapper appears in the studio discussing his album and listening to a clip of a Cardi B collaboration (find it at the 0:45 mark). ― AFP-Relaxnews