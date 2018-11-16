Hear Alessia Cara’s new song ‘Not Today’

Alessia Cara, winner of the Best New Artist award poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Alessia Cara has shared the latest track from her upcoming album The Pains of Growing, which is out at the end of this month.

The new track, Not Today, dropped Wednesday accompanied by a lyric video in which the Canadian singer appears in an oversized suit, a look that has become synonymous with the forthcoming LP.

The upbeat song, which she premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, is an anthem to heartbreak that ends with the lyrics “I guess I hope I’m gonna be okay, ‘cause I’m not today.”

Not Today is the latest track to come from The Pains of Growing, following on from first single Growing Pains, A Little More and Trust My Lovely.

The sophomore album follows up 2015’s Know It All, Cara’s major label debut, and is her first since she was named Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Pains of Growing is due out November 30. ― AFP-Relaxnews