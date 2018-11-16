Jennifer Aniston is a former beauty queen in ‘Dumplin’’ (VIDEO)

Actress Jennifer Aniston at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, California February 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Netflix’s forthcoming comedy Dumplin’ stars Jennifer Aniston as Rosie, and Danielle Macdonald as her daughter.

Dumplin’ stars Friends alum Aniston as Rosie, a beauty queen who now runs the beauty pageant in her Texas hometown.

When her Dolly-Parton-obsessed daughter Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$) ― who Rosie calls Dumplin’ ― enters the pageant “to make a point”, she challenges the town’s perceptions of what beauty is.

“It’s gonna be like a protest in heels,” Willowdean says in the trailer.

Having thrown her hat in the ring, Willowdean then turns to the performers at a local Dolly Parton-themed drag show for help.

Among the film’s cast are several drag performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Ginger Minj.

Directed by Anne Fletcher with a script by Kristin Hahn, the film is based on Julie Murphy’s book of the same name.

Dove Cameron, Odeya Rush and Harold Perrineau also star.

Dolly Parton is also involved, having written several new songs for the soundtrack, including a duet with Sia called Here I Am, and country ballad Girl in the Movies.

Dumplin’ comes to Netflix December 7. ― AFP-Relaxnews