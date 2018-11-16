Netflix’s ‘Rebecca’ to star Lily James and Armie Hammer

Lily James poses at the premiere for the movie ‘Baby Driver’ in Los Angeles June 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic suspense novel Rebecca is getting a remake.

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network) and Lily James (Cinderella, Downton Abbey) have signed on to star in Netflix and Working Title’s film adaptation of Rebecca.

The story follows a newly-married young woman (James) and her husband, Maxim de Winter (Hammer). Coming to Manderley, her husband’s imposing estate in Cornwall, the unnamed young woman finds herself up against the specter of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy and personality continue to haunt the house.

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan Working Title will produce the project with Nira Park. Ben Wheatley (High Rise) will direct the film.

A previous adaptation of Rebecca in 1940 was directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and starred Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier.

Hammer won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Call me By Your Name; he was last seen in Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You.

James was recently seen in Baby Driver, and the Mamma Mia! sequel, Here We Go Again. ― AFP-Relaxnews