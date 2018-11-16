Gigi Hadid announces collaboration with Reebok

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to announce her new design collaboration with Reebok. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 ― The American model, Gigi Hadid ― one of the runway's most in-demand stars ― took to Instagram to announce a new design collaboration with the Reebok brand. The first items are set to drop December 7.

After serving as a face of the Reebok sports brand for several seasons, Gigi Hadid has turned her hand to design with a debut collection of sneakers and apparel. As yet, there's not much in the way of details on the new collaboration, other than that a limited number of pieces will be available from December 7, ahead of the full collection launch early in 2019.

“Surprise!” was the word used by the American model to announce her partnership with Reebok, along with an accompanying photo posted on her Instagram page. The picture shows a black sneaker with fluorescent orange details and a label reading “Reebok x Gigi Hadid.”

The model revealed a little more via her Instagram Stories, explaining that she delved into the Reebok archive to revisit key classics of the 1980s and 90s with new colours and shapes for an updated look. The collection is called “Future Nostalgia.”

The runway star reveals that sneakers and a T-shirt, both in two different colours, are set to land December 7. The full collection is expected in January or February 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews