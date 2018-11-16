Kylie Jenner's holiday beauty collection is full of sparkle

A screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page. Kylie Cosmetics is putting an icy spin on winter beauty for its third annual holiday collection, featuring multiple festive treats for eyes, lips and face.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 ― Kylie Jenner has been busy in the beauty lab again, prepping for the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics holiday makeup collection.

The cult beauty brand is putting an icy spin on winter beauty for its third annual holiday collection, featuring multiple festive treats for eyes, lips and face.

Included in the lineup is an eight-piece liquid lipstick collection titled “Baby It's Cold Outside,” as well as a 14-pan eyeshadow palette dubbed “Chill Baby”. Four new lipsticks come with appropriately winter-themed names such as “Snow Cute” and “Stay Cozy”, while a highlighter, blusher and perfecting powder are christened “Snow Angel”, “Winter Kissed” and “You're Perfect”, respectively. Two glitter glosses, two new “Ultra Glow Loose Powder Highlighters” and a “Kissmas Matte Lip Kit” complete the sparkly series.

The new collection is set to drop on November 19, rounding off another impressive year for the 21-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur, who has seen her brand achieve dizzying levels of success once again in 2018. Following the birth of her daughter Stormi in February, the star landed the 27th spot on the Forbes list of “America's Richest Self-Made Women,” which was published in July and attributed a large portion of her US$900 million (RM3.76 billion) fortune to the success of Kylie Cosmetics. And the new mom shows no signs of slowing down in the near future; in October, she sparked rumours that a skincare project could be in her sights after registering trademarks for “Kylie Skin” and “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner,” and earlier this month she unveiled a deal with the retail giant Ulta Beauty that will see her products stocked in stores across the US from November 17. ― AFP-Relaxnews