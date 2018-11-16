Cara Taylor and Lineisy Montero get festive for Mango (VIDEO)

Cara Taylor and Lineisy Montero front the Mango Holiday 2018 collection. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 ― The Mango ready-to-wear brand has a collection that shimmers with glitter, sequins and other sparkling details this holiday season. Its chic and glamorous creations are fronted by models of the moment, Cara Taylor and Lineisy Montero, in a freshly unveiled campaign.

With the holiday season just around the corner, fashion brands are busy unveiling their most festive collections of the year. With luxurious fabrics, fitted cuts and sparkling shine, Mango has an eye-catching collection in store this year for a glamourous and flamboyant way to celebrate the party season.

The brand has signed up the models Cara Taylor and Lineisy Montero to front the collection. The pair showcase womenswear creations, while Julian Schneider and Hamid Onifade model the brand's menswear. The girls can be seen going about day-to-day activities in the collection's refined, highly feminine and glamorous garb.

Mango gets festive

The holiday collection includes fluid midi-dresses with semi-sheer sleeves, mini-skirts and mini-dresses with a sexy, rock ‘n' roll vibe, plus jumpsuits, accessories and shoes finished with details in metallic shades, as well as large and super-shiny jewelry items. The whole lot comes showered with a multitude of sequins and glitter.

On the menswear side, the brand focuses on stylish suiting in dark, muted shades ― with the exception of a highly elegant red ― plus shiny shoes and bowties. ― AFP-Relaxnews