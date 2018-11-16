‘Crazy Rich’ star Henry Golding first Asian man on GQ cover

Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo arrive at the film premiere of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in Singapore August 21, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Sarawak-born Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding has been named one of GQ’s Men of the Year, and is the first Asian man to appear on the cover of the high-profile magazine.

On Monday, GQ announced that Golding is one of four of the magazine’s ‘Men (and woman) of the year’ cover stars, alongside Michael B Jordan, Serena Williams and Jonah Hill.

The 31-year-old excitedly revealed his newest achievement on Instagram, thanking GQ for the honour, as well gratefully acknowledging his supporters.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who has supported me this year, I love you all.”

GQ writer, Michelle Lhooq describes Golding in his feature ‘Henry the First’ as “charming, unpretentious, and friendly with everyone,” and said, “he’s a handsome face you’ll be seeing more of.”

Golding made his feature film debut this year, in the box-office hit, Crazy Rich Asians, and hasn’t stopped breaking barriers since.

In an industry often overlooking Asian talents, social media is abuzz with praise for the actor who started off as a travel show host.

Adding to his list of starring roles, Golding will be acting in holiday rom-com, Last Christmas, playing a gay Vietnamese-British man in Monsoon, and starring in crime drama, Toff Guy, to name a few.