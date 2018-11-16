Actress Alana Stewart is first PRAI Beauty global brand ambassador

PRAI Beauty has signed up Alana Stewart as its global brand ambassador. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 ― Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports that cruelty-free skincare brand PRAI Beauty has signed up the actress and former model Alana Stewart to front forthcoming campaigns and provide visibility for the brand, its mission and its products on social media.

The PRAI Beauty brand offers a wide range of skincare products for body and face, with a notable focus on anti-aging products for the neck and décolletage. The brand ― which also sells products for hands and body, plus fragrances ― puts animal welfare at the heart of its business by only selling products that are certified cruelty-free and by donating a percentage of its proceeds to animal causes.

It is this passion for skincare and animal welfare that today unites Alana Stewart and PRAI Beauty. As well as lending her image to the brand's latest products, the American actress will act as a spokesperson for the brand, while also using her skincare knowledge to help expand its product range. Alana Stewart will also champion animal welfare alongside PRAI Beauty.

“Not only does Alana have some of the best beauty secrets (that we can't wait to share with you), she also shares PRAI's passion for helping animals in need,” the skincare brand announced on Instagram. ― AFP-Relaxnews