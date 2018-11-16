Son hacks father in quarrel over use of motorcycle

PPerak Tengah District police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah (pic) said Bahari Itam was hacked on the head, right arm and left palm in the incident at 2pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PARIT, Nov 16 — Because he was not allowed to use the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man hacked his father with a parang in Kampung Tersusun Bukit Chawi, Kampung Gajah here on Saturday (Nov 10).

Perak Tengah District police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said Bahari Itam, 90, was hacked on the head, right arm and left palm in the incident at 2pm.

He said the victim received 12 stitches when treated at the Ulu Dedap Clinic in Seberang Perak.

‘‘There was no witness to the incident,’’ he said when contacted here yesterday.

‘‘The jobless suspect, who is 12th of 13 siblings, was arrested the next day in the village,’’ he said.

Urine test on the suspect, who was on drugs since age 20, found him positive on Methamphetamine, Mohamad added. — Bernama