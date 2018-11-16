KL police to offer 50pc discount on summonses at high profile policing programmes

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the discount would attract more people to attend the programmes. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The police plans to offer a 50 per cent discount off summonses to road users every time it organises a high-profile policing programme around the capital.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the discount would attract more people to attend the programme.

He said it was also a way for the public to approach the police to report any criminal activities in Kuala Lumpur.

“We organise such programmes to meet with the public. When many people are present, the police can convey a lot of information regarding crime and security,” he said after visiting the Sogo Shopping Complex in conjunction with the programme here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mazlan revealed that 135 individuals had been detained in snatch theft cases from January to October this year.

“The most number of snatch theft cases is in the Dang Wangi area, with more than 60 per cent (of the total) for this year, while other areas like Bukit Bintang and Chow Kit are under control,” he said. — Bernama