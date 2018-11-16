Triple celebration for Cuckoo Malaysia

Cuckoo Malaysia’s management team commemorates the company’s fourth anniversary. ― Pictures by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 ― Ever since home appliance brand Cuckoo made its Malaysian debut in October 2014, the South Korean company has achieved tremendous growth.

To commemorate Cuckoo International (Mal) Sdn Bhd’s fourth anniversary, the company hosted a full-day celebration for its employees, customers, business partners and members of the media.

Held at Wisma MBSA in Shah Alam, the celebration kicked off with the presentation of certificates from the Malaysia Book of Records for setting records for “Shortest Time for a Multi-cooker to Cook Gaba Rice” and “First In and Out Auto Electrolytic Sterilisation System in Water Purifier.”

The certificates were awarded to Cuckoo Indonesia chief executive officer and Cuckoo Malaysia overseas sales director Toh Seng Lee and domestic sales director Mak Wai Hoong respectively.

Cuckoo Indonesia chief executive officer Toh Seng Lee (left) and Cuckoo Malaysia domestic sales director Mak Wai Hoong (right) receive a Malaysia Book of Records certification from its representative Mohd Hafizi Hamdan during the ceremony.

In conjunction with joyous occasion, the company also contributed RM100,000 to Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) under its Biasiswa Cuckoo initiative, a corporate scholarship programme to sponsor eight students.

Following a video presentation about the programme, a mock cheque was presented to UPM alumni centre director Professor Dr Hazandy Abdul Hamid by Cuckoo’s natural chief officers Hazman Zakaria, Shirley Khoo, Michael Lee, Mak and Toh.

The icing on the cake was when the company launched its latest products namely Inductrio and Queen Stand.

Perfect for those who are partial to state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, the Inductrio is an innovative hybrid induction hob designed with patented direct touch sensor and high heat algorithm technologies.

Meanwhile, the Queen Stand is a floor-standing water purifier with a built-in stainless-steel water tank, said to be Malaysia’s largest. It is designed to cater to large families and corporate organisations.

Cuckoo Malaysia’s management team unveils its new range of products to mark the fourth anniversary.

To make it convenient for customers to own a unit of the newly-launched products, the company has introduced “Cuckoo Good Plan”, a flexible repayment plan that allows buyers to decide their monthly fee or repayment period. It also includes free filter replacement for the water purifier machines.

More good news: customers can also purchase the Inductrio hybrid induction hob under the repayment plan and enjoy a comprehensive eight-point check services every four months.

Aside from the two products, the company also unveiled its Chinese New Year gift set ― the Duo Happiness and Duo Prosperity.

The former includes a Cuckoo Air Q portable car air purifier and a Cuckoo Kyndell stainless-steel thermos flask while the latter comprises two Cuckoo Kyndell stainless-steel thermos flasks.

Cuckoo Malaysia also celebrated its achievement of having accumulated over 550,000 customers or two million household users in just four years.