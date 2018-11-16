Police analysing weakness of eVisa system, Noor Rashid says

Deputy Inspector General of police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the weakness in the eVisa system was a major threat to the country. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is gathering information and analysing the weaknesses in the eVisa system in the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) which resulted in those blacklisted and with criminal records being allowed to enter the country.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the weakness was a major threat to the country and it would take action following the disclosure of a local newspaper on Wednesday.

“So far the police are collecting information and making analysis. When the information is sufficient, a special operation will be held, “he told reporters after the closing of a national level PDRM Al-Quran Recital ceremony here yesterday.

On Wednesday, a local newspaper reported that Electronic Travel Registration & Informatics (eNTRI) for Chinese people entering Malaysia without a visa for a 15-day period was unlikely to meet its goal as an early screening or vetting system.

Noor Rashid said the police had several phases in its investigations especially involving the aspect of national security. — Bernama