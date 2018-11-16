Malaysia’s challenge ends in Hong Kong Open

Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai suffered an unexpected 14-21 and 16-21 defeat to unheralded Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti in Hong Kong. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― The country's challenge in the 2018 Hong Kong Open Badminton Tournament come to an end after all three pairs were beaten by their respective opponents in the second round match of the tournament in Hong Kong, yesterday.

Malaysia's biggest casualty was national mixed doubles pair, eighth seeded Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai who suffered an unexpected 14-21 and 16-21 defeat to unheralded Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the match held at Hong Kong Coliseum, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Another national pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, on the other hand, put up a good fight against the second seed, Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping of China before losing 11-21, 21-18 and 6-21.

National top men's doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also crashed out from the US$400,000 (RM1.674 million) competition after losing 16-21, 21-12 and 12-21 to the 2015 world champion, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia. ― Bernama