Kedah comes first, says Mukhriz

ALOR SETAR, Nov 15 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today said that his family ties with the country’s prime minister did not mean the state government shared a similar stand with the federal government on all matters.

He said this was because Kedah’s stand over any matter or issue must be defended.

“Although there are family ties (between me and Tun Dr Mahathir) but I wish to explain here that I have to make decisions in favour of the state of Kedah, and sometimes there may be slight differences with that of the federal government,” he said when winding up his debate at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Mukhriz said he also understood that Dr Mahathir was the prime minister for all Malaysia, and not just Kedah.

“So I cannot just go about making all kinds of requests (to the prime minister),” he said.

He said Kedah was currently focusing on finding a catalyst for economic growth, which would also benefit the people.

“I would like to inform you that there is a bit of sentiment on the part of the prime minister to assist Kedah, as he is a member of Parliament in one of the areas (Langkawi) in Kedah and we will try to seek help from him,” he said.

However, he said before applying for any assistance from the federal government, it was important for Kedah to have a good financial track record. — Bernama