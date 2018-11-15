Malaysia improves ranking in Global Gender Gap Report

Malaysia is now ranked 70th out of 144 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2017. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — Malaysia is now ranked 70th out of 144 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2017, up five rungs from the previous year.

Department of Statistics Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the rank was achieved after taking into account the Malaysian Gender Gap Index (MGGI) which showed the average scores for four sub-indices (economic opportunity and participation, academic achievement, health and life, and political domination) as 0.697 or 69.7 per cent.

He said the score had risen from 0.692 (69.2 per cent) in 2016. A score of 1.0 (100 per cent) indicates no gap between men and women.

“At the same time, Malaysia is ranked eighth, compared to ninth in 2016, among East Asian and Pacific countries, ahead of Indonesia, China and Brunei,” he said in a statement, here today.

He was commenting on the publication of Statistics on Women Empowerment in Selected Domains in Malaysia 2018, which featured gender-related statistics in Malaysia for the years 2015 to 2017.

Meanwhile, in another statement today, he said the number of jobs offered by the private sector had increased to 8.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 8.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Mohd Uzir said most of the posts were in the semi-skilled category, comprising 62.2 per cent, with 24.3 per cent in the skilled and 13.5 per cent in low-skilled categories. — Bernama