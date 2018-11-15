Study shows London air pollution is restricting lung development in children

A new UK study has found that children exposed to air pollution in London show signs of poorer lung capacity. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 15 — A new UK study has found that children exposed to air pollution in London show signs of poorer lung capacity, which could put them at risk of lifelong breathing problems.

Led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London, King’s College London and the University of Edinburgh, the new study looked at 2,164 children aged eight to nine years old from schools in four London boroughs which all fail to meet current EU nitrogen dioxide limits.

The researchers followed the children for a period of five years, tracking their health and exposure to air pollutants and covering the period when London introduced the Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in 2008.

LEZ restricts or penalizes the entry of vehicles into urban areas, and as the world’s largest city-wide LEZ, London’s encompasses around 8.5 million residents.

However, until now there has been little evidence on whether LEZs improve air quality or public health.

The new findings, published in The Lancet Public Health journal, showed that after London’s LEZ was introduced, there were small improvements in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and other nitrogen oxides (NOx), both of which are in diesel emissions, but no improvements in particulate matter (PM10) levels.

However, significant areas of inner and outer London still remain above the EU NO2 limits, although the percentage of children living at addresses where levels of NO2 exceeded this limit did drop after the introduction of LEZ, from 99 per cent in 2009 to 34 per cent in 2013. But the researchers also found that children were still exposed to higher levels of NO2 when at school, as many were located next to busy roads.

In addition, children exposed to air pollution showed significantly smaller lung volume -- a loss of approximately 5 per cent in lung capacity — which was linked to annual exposures of NO2, NOx, and PM10, and despite the improvements found in air quality due to LEZ, there was no evidence of a reduction in the proportion of children with small lungs or asthma symptoms over this period.

“Despite air quality improvements in London, this study shows that diesel-dominated air pollution in cities is damaging lung development in children, putting them at risk of lung disease in adult life and early death,” commented co-author Professor Chris Griffiths.

“We are raising a generation of children reaching adulthood with stunted lung capacity. This reflects a car industry that has deceived the consumer and central government which continues to fail to act decisively to ensure towns and cities cut traffic.”

A significant tightening of current emission controls is now needed according to the researchers in order to help protect children’s health.

In the meantime, they advise that parents of children with significant lung disease consider avoiding living in high pollution areas or to try to limit their child’s exposure. — AFP-Relaxnews