Is PKR ‘noisy’? It’s because party ‘very democratic’, says Azmin

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Congress of the Joint Chiefs of Justice and Women in Shah Alam November 15, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — PKR may seem like it is a “noisy” party as all members are accorded the right to publicly air their grouses, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said tonight.

He was commenting on the many issues raised by different camps within PKR in regard to the party’s controversial election.

“The reason why the party seems noisy is because we are very democratic. We do not sweep things under the carpet or hide any of our problems.

“If the unity within the party is very strong, then we would not be threatened by outsiders,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the PKR Women and Youth wing congress.

