Kadir Jasin: Selective prosecution? We charged Najib

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks on the direction Malaysia is heading towards post GE14 at Rama V in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Media Advisor to the prime minister Datuk A. Kadir Jasin has rejected claims that the current administration practised selective persecution.

The former New Straits Times Group chief editor said the legal action taken against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was handpicked by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, was proof that the current government is impartial.

“Najib was in Mahathir’s Cabinet... and he was made the youngest mentri besar,” Kadir said when asked by Malay Mail to comment on allegations that the ongoing anti-graft dragnet appeared to target only politicians from the Najib administration.

Kadir was speaking before some 100 top lawyers and corporate figures at an up-close-and-personal event organised by Lee Hishammuddin Allen and Gledhill here.

