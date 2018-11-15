Despite past attacks, Kadir Jasin says never hated DAP

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks on the direction Malaysia is heading towards post GE14 at Rama V in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Media advisor to the prime minister Datuk A. Kadir Jasin told lawyers at a posh dinner tonight that he never shut DAP out even as he spent decades demonising the party as chief editor of the media owned by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The former New Straits Times Press Group chief boss said he was never ideologically inclined to “not to get to know” DAP leaders when asked by Malay Mail about his sincere opinion about the party now in government.

His reply was seemingly meant to suggest that he was always open to communication with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party, even as he harboured hostile opinions about the party.

“I think the human relations went on,” Kadir said in his response before some 100 top lawyers and mostly corporate attendees.

“I did not let ideology not let me get to know other Malaysians (DAP leaders),” he added.

Earlier, Kadir confessed that he “spent years demonising” the predominantly Chinese party, which was made the Opposition bogeyman for ruling Umno and BN coalition in the past.

Portraying the DAP as Chinese chauvinists bent on usurping Malay political power, the party became a point to rouse Malay insecurity and rally the community behind Umno.

