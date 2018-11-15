After divisive PKR election, Azmin says ready to work with ‘dear friend’ Rafizi

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Congress of the Joint Chiefs of Justice and Women in Shah Alam November 15, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today he is ready to work together with Rafizi Ramli for the future of the party.

Azmin said this on the heels of one of the most divisive party polls ever in the history of PKR, which has been marred by allegations of corruption, vote-buying and even intimidation.

Azmin’s faction has been engaged in a bitter feud against Rafizi’s own allies over the course of the party election.

Today, Azmin said he strongly believes that Rafizi has a role to play in PKR as he is considered one of the pioneer members of the party.

“I strongly believe that my dear friend Rafizi has a role to play in the party. He has been in the party for many years.

“I can work to with Rafizi to strengthen the party and to prepare for the next PRU 15,” he told reporters, after the opening ceremony of the PKR Women and Youth wing congress.

MORE TO COME