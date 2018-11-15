Dr M to address trade barriers in Apec, says Leiking

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Putrajaya November 1, 2018. — AFP pic

PORT MORESBY, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other leaders of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member economies will address trade barriers that are impeding prosperity across the region.

All leaders, who are convening here this weekend for their annual summit, will also deliberate on issues impacting developing economies such as Internet access in the quest to achieve greater participation in the digital economy.

Making his first appearance since Apec 2003 in Thailand, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to arrive in the capital tomorrow evening and will have bilateral talks with some leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, who is here attending the forum, told Malaysian media today that Dr Mahathir would dwell on ways to make Apec more successful.

This year’s meetings in Papua New Guinea will likely provide greater policy direction for delivering trade by harnessing new, technologically-driven growth drivers, boosting business innovation and employment, and bringing better quality of life to people.

Themed “Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future”, the meeting will come at a time of global economic uncertainty, given the looming US-China trade war.

Papua New Guinea, with a per capita gross domestic product of just US$2,745 (RM11,500) in 2015, will continue to build common ground with Apec members and work towards advancing regional economic integration. — Bernama