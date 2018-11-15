Still no solution in sight for Penang Clan Jetty sewage issues, says exco

There is still no solution for the sewage issues plaguing George Town’s famed heritage site, the Clan Jetty. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 15 — There is still no solution for the sewage issues plaguing George Town’s famed heritage site, the Clan Jetty after a RM300,000 study was held and two sewage systems proposed, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Public works, utilities and flood mitigation committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the Sewage Services Department (JPP) had appointed a consultant, Perunding Pinang Sdn Bhd, to conduct a social impact assessment study (SIA) for the Clan Jetty in 2017.

An allocation of RM300,000 was approved for the study under the 11th Malaysia Plan and the study was fully completed in April this year.

Zairil said the SIA proposed two types of sewage systems for the Clan Jetty, namely, the prototype Caged-in-situ-Septic System (CISST) and the vacuum sewer system.

However, he pointed out that the CISST was rejected by the Clan Jetty residents and visitors.

“The other proposed sewage system, the vacuum sewer system, was not approved under the National Water Services Commission’s standards,” he said in his winding up speech.

Since both systems could not be implemented, Zairil said the JPP, the state government and the Economic Planning Unit will look into the SIA to identify an appropriate sewage system and mitigation plans.

Gooi Zi Sen (PH-Pengkalan Kota), while debating the 2019 Supply Bill a few days ago, had asked that the sewage systems in the Clan Jetty be upgraded immediately.

The Clan Jetty does not have a proper sewage system and most of its sewage flows directly into the sea.

Meanwhile, Zairil said the state government is practising an open door policy to improve its free wifi services in public places.

He said the state will call for a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide the Penang Free WiFi service.

He said the free wifi service will also be extended to more rural areas, public areas and visitor entry points such as Penang Sentral, Sungai Nibong bus station other than education centres and hospitals.

He said the state government will also invite more telecommunication companies, under smart partnerships, to install fibre optics in Penang to provide high speed internet here.

“The state government practises an open door policy so that there is no monopoly by any telecommunication companies that wants to install telecommunication infrastructure in Penang,” he said.

He said the healthy competition will result in better quality internet services at reasonable prices.