KFC is back with a new fashion collaboration

Human Made x KFC Capsule Collection — Picture courtesy of KFC via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Nov 15 — Colonel Sanders is back on the fashion scene, with a new fried chicken-themed fashion collection.

The Kentucky-based fast food joint KFC has teamed up with fashion designer NIGO of the brand Human Made and Hypemaker (Hypebeast LTD’s global creative studio) on a streetwear collection inspired by Americana and workwear aesthetics.

Dubbed ‘Human Made x KFC Capsule Collection’, the series spans jackets, t-shirts, hoodies and accessories, priced from US$20 to US$375 (RM84 to RM1,571). It will go on sale at a pop-up store planned for November 16, at KFC’s Manhattan restaurant on 242 E. 14th Street, with the designer making an appearance at the fast food joint for the launch. A selection of pieces will also be listed on HBX.com and at the Human Made store in Tokyo from November 23.

The designer took a hands-on approach to the project, visiting the kitchen at the KFC headquarters learning how to make the chain’s signature fried chicken.

“When we heard of NIGO’s obsession with Colonel Sanders, we had to invite him for a rare tour of the Colonel’s personal archives to help inspire him,” said Steve Kelly, Director of Media and Digital Marketing. “We’re humbled to work alongside both Hypemaker and NIGO in debuting this collection and are proud to have been a small part of his creative process.”

This is not the first time that KFC has made a mark on the fashion industry — the restaurant treated fans to a finger lickin’ collection last holiday season, featuring a classic ‘ugly sweater’, as well as multiple household items such as pillows and mugs. Neither is the brand alone in blending the worlds of fast-food and apparel: Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s and McDonalds have also succumbed to the temptation to create fashion lines over the past few years. — AFP-Relaxnews