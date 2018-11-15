Belgium’s Lukaku to miss Iceland clash with injury

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku looks dejected after Manchester City’s third goal during their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, November 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 15 — Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Belgium’s Nations League match against Iceland due to a hamstring injury, the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said today.

The 25-year-old came on as a substitute during United’s 3-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, winning a second-half penalty for his team, but missed the previous two matches against Bournemouth and Juventus with the same injury.

Lukaku has not scored for United in 10 games, but netted twice for Belgium against Switzerland in the Nations League last month.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium host Iceland at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels today before travelling to Switzerland on Sunday. — Reuters