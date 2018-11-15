Dominant Marin roars into Hong Kong quarter-finals

File picture shows Carolina Marin of Spain hitting a shot against Saina Nehwal of India during their women's singles match at the badminton World Championships in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 3, 2018. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Nov 15 — Spain’s Carolina Marin roared into the Hong Kong Open quarter-finals today, blitzing Michelle Li 21-14, 21-8 in a triumphant rematch of her second-round loss last year.

The reigning Olympic champion was wrong-footed early in the first game as Li sought to contain her opponent’s peerless aggression with some breezy taps over the net.

But Marin soon got the Canadian’s measure and a few soaring lobs brought the rallies back to her combative style.

Two wide shots from Li in the second game gifted a walkover to Marin, whose customary bellows at each winning point set the tone for the match.

“I’m feeling really good today. I’m happy with how I could control the shuttle on court,” she told AFP after the match.

Marin has seen a fantastic return to form after injury woes derailed the former world number one’s career soon after her Rio triumph.

She retired against Li in the third set at Hong Kong last year but has bounced back strongly in the 12 months since, winning her third world championship in September.

Elsewhere Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong kept her poise against Mia Blichfeldt, winning 17-21, 21-10, 21-13 a day after upsetting fourth seed Chen Yufei in the first round.

The Danish challenger recovered from a mid-point stumble to jump back and dominate the highlight rally of the match, but tired in the final minutes and couldn’t hide her frustration after a flurry of unforced errors.

In the men’s singles, sixth seed South Korean Son Wan-ho faced down some menacing smash shots from Khosit Phetpradab, clawing back a 5-10 deficit in the second game to win 11 of the next 14 points against the Thai and advance to the quarter-finals 21-15, 21-19.

Asian Games winner Jonatan Christie took down seventh seed Anthony Ginting 21-15, 25-23 in an all Indonesian derby, while world number four Srikanth Kidambi edged fellow Indian H.S. Prannoy 18-21, 30-29, 21-18 in a 67-minute nail-biter. — AFP