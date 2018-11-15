Perak to reward whistleblowers, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers his speech at the Dewan Orang Ramai Menglembu, Ipoh during the handing over of renewed land grants to residents, November 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 15 — The Perak government is to reward individuals who provide information on leakages or misconduct in the state government administration that can lead to the culprits being brought to justice.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the reward is an incentive for those who assist the state government to deal with such cases.

“This is a manifestation of the state government commitment to never compromise on any issue related to integrity and accountability.

“The reward is subject to cases reported to the Office of the State Secretary through the Integrity Unit which is responsible for managing and implementing initiatives for the institutionalisation of integrity, preventive, compliance, fault tracking and punitive actions in a more focused, organised, efficient and optimal manner,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said this when opening a state-level seminar on the empowerment of integrity organised by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity in collaboration with the Perak State Secretariat here.

At a press conference later, Ahmad Faizal said the reward did not mean that the state government is trying to build an unhealthy work culture by encouraging civil servants to spy on the mistakes of their colleagues.

It is to instil responsibility for reporting matters that can damage an organisation and to check offences through appropriate action taken against the wrongdoers, he said.

The mentri besar also said that an anti-corruption committee, comprising representatives from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other enforcement agencies, will be set up to assist the government to become an administration with greater integrity. — Bernama