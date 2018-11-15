Immigration vendors under review to weed out flaws in system, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered a review of all concession agreements with vendors for the immigration system to ensure that there are no weaknesses that could compromise the country’s security.

He gave the order after taking office in May this year, he said in a statement today after it was reported that there were flaws in the Visa Luar Negara (VLN) system, including the Electronic Travel Registration & Information (eNTRI) system and eVisa, for China and India nationals.

Muhyiddin pointed out that the eNTRI, which reportedly failed as a screening system for Chinese tourists, has been operated by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) since 2016.

“The purpose of the review is to ensure that all government interests and national security are not compromised by any weaknesses in the agreement and the implementation of the system,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry aimed to develop a new immigration system that was more efficient, cost effective and secure after it has proposed upgrades to the Cabinet.

Harian Metro, in an expose yesterday, also reported that MACC is currently investigating UKSB and has called up eight top management personnel for questioning after the company was said to have received up to RM198 million from March 2016 until September this year.

The commission was also reported to have seized hundreds of thousands ringgit from several individuals and seized assets including a house.

Muhyiddin today said the Home Ministry will give its full cooperation to the investigation, adding that it will take action against any party found responsible for weaknesses or wrongdoings in the implementation of the immigration system.