Perak approves application to renew 99-year lease in new villages

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media after the handing over of renewed land grants to residents in Menglembu November 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 15 — The Perak government has approved the application to extend the 99-year leases for 94 land titles in 13 new villages in the Hulu Kinta sub-district here.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government has given a discount of 80 per cent for the land premium in renewing the leases.

“The title holders only need to pay around RM6,000 to RM12,000 depending on the size of the land to renew their lease.

“Without the discount, they would have to pay around RM30,000 to RM60,000 to renew their land title to 99-year lease,” he told reporters after handing over the renewed land grants to the public at Dewan Orang Ramai Menglembu here.

In the Ipoh district alone, Ahmad Faizal said the state government had received a total of 711 applications from all the new villages from 2016 to 2018 to extend their leases.

“We have already sanctioned 211 applications, including the 94 title holders who received the land grants today. We will sanction the balance of applications from time to time,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said the 80 per cent land premium discount will be extended to all the new villages in the state, including to those with a temporary occupation licence (TOL).

“We have also received applications from 3,000 TOL holders. They will also enjoy the same discount and the licences will be extended for 99 years as well,” he said.

When asked to comment on the proposal of a 999-year land title ownership, Ahmad Faizal said he will leave it to the federal government to decide.