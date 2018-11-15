As Duterte takes ‘power naps’, 93-year-old Dr M says never skips meetings

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir at a press conference for Malaysian media after the conclusion of the 33rd Asean Summit in Singapore November 15, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he always tries his best to attend meetings even as he grows into old age, amid uproar over Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte missing meetings during the 33rd Asean Summit.

The 93-year-old said only an illness would stop him from doing so.

“I always attend meetings... If I can I will, if I’m sick I won’t,” he told reporters after the summit here.

Yesterday, Malacañang explained that Duterte was absent from four major meetings during the summit because he had to take “power naps” to rest.

MORE TO COME