Dr M: Not easy, but Putrajaya will ratify conventions like ICERD

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir at a press conference for Malaysian media after the conclusion of the 33rd Asean Summit in Singapore November 15, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Amid backlash by some Malay-Muslims, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad conceded that it is not easy for Malaysia to ratify international human rights conventions such as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The prime minister said he expected Putrajaya’s pledge to ratify them to face some opposition, and the government is ready to hear public feedback on the matter.

“When the issue was raised in my address at the United Nations, I admitted that we would ratify all the international conventions,” he told the press after the 33rd Asean Summit.

“But I also clarified that for Malaysia, this is not easy, because we have a multi-racial, multi-religious society.

“I already know that this will not be received in whole — which means we want to hear the opinions, can we or can we not [ratify]?” he added.

MORE TO COME