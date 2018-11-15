L’Oréal and Apple launch wearable that helps protect your skin from UV rays

La Roche-Posay ‘My Skin Track UV’ — Picture courtesy of L’Oréal USA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 — All beauty routines should start with sunscreen, but many of us are forgetful when it comes to UV protection. L’Oréal and Apple are hoping they have the solution.

The beauty giant and the tech behemoth have announced the launch of the La Roche-Posay ‘My Skin Track UV’ — a battery-free wearable device that measures UV exposure. The duo claims the electronic system, which is now available for US consumers to buy on apple.com and in select Apple stores for US$59.95 (RM251), is the first of its kind.

The device uses a precise sensor that is activated by the sun, to measure both UVA and UVB rays. It works in tandem with an app that tracks the wearer’s exposure to pollution, pollen, and humidity, allowing users to make more informed skincare choices depending on their lifestyles.

“Our research has long indicated the need for better consumer understanding of personal UV exposure,” said Guive Balooch, Global Vice President and Head of L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, in a statement. “We created this battery-free sensor to seamlessly integrate into the lives, and daily routines, of those using it. We hope the launch of this problem-solving technology makes it easier for people to make smart, sun-safe choices.”

“La Roche-Posay believes that better looking skin starts with healthy habits,” added Laetitia Toupet, Global General Manager of La Roche-Posay. “The research that went into the development of this technology indicated that wearables have the power to inspire true behavioural change by helping people measure and understand their exposure to various environmental aggressors and take action.”

The device, created in collaboration with the designer Yves Behar, can be clipped to clothing or accessories, and measures 12mm by 6mm. It stores data for up to three months.

The launch follows the debut of L’Oréal’s innovative ‘My UV Patch’, a stretchable skin sensor that La Roche-Posay unveiled back in 2016. Both inventions incorporate scientific research conducted in conjunction with Professor John Rogers from Northwestern University.

For more information, see www.laroche-posay.us — AFP-Relaxnews