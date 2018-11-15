Dr M says keen on India’s cashless society, not Harapan Coin

Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya is reviewing the pros and cons of cryptocurrency. — Picture courtesy of Information Department Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Amid the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) proposal for a central bank-backed cryptocurrency, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is more interested in India’s cashless society.

The prime minister also shot down the use of cryptocurrency Harapan Coin for official transactions as mooted by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad, saying the Cabinet has yet to discuss the issue.

“More interesting is the cashless society of India,” he replied to questions from the media, when asked if Putrajaya has considered IMF chairman Christine Lagarde’s suggestion.

“I had a long discussion with Modi, they hardly use any money at all,” he said referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Money is not used. When money is not used, corruption is less possible,” he added, pointing to the use of cheap mobile phones for paying taxes and purchasing goods.

Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya is reviewing the pros and cons of cryptocurrencies, but has made no decision, even on Harapan Coin.

“This is his opinion, we haven’t really given enough thought about it. We may accept it, depends on how well it functions,” he said, referring to Harapan Coin and Khalid.

