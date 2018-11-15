PM: Too early for Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the 21st Asean Plus Three (APT) Summit in conjunction with the 33rd Asean Summit in Singapore November 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad clarified today that he has no intention to reshuffle the Cabinet, but will consider it if any Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties insist on it.

The prime minister said it is much too early to assess the six-month-old Cabinet, although he admitted that some ministers are showing their inexperience with being in the government.

“As far as I know, we’re only a six-month-old Cabinet. It’s difficult to assess the performance of the Cabinet,” he told a press conference after the 33rd Asean Summit here.

“I don’t want to change freely like that, because it leads to a lack of confidence.”

MORE TO COME