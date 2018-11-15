Miss Universe Malaysia’s national costume celebrates Malay seafaring traditions

Teoh will wear the ‘Bangau Perahu’ for the National Costume segment at next month’s Miss Universe competition in Bangkok. – Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 — Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh will don a national costume inspired by Malay seafaring traditions at the upcoming international beauty pageant in Bangkok on Dec 17.

The ‘Bangau Perahu’ national costume was unveiled today and takes cues from the Malay fishing community’s traditional beliefs on the East Coast.

The bangau or sail guard is an ornament that is often placed on the bow of a fishing boat that is believed to protect fishermen from storms and sea spirits while they are out at sea.

Designed by Salleh Hamid, the costume features an armour-like corset replete with the traditional Malay awan larat Malay motif, a 3D front shield to replicate forepart of the boat and a shimmering skirt to reflect the glistening sea water.

Completing the outfit are a pair of custom-made blue boots by Rhea Tan.

Salleh took six months to complete the costume which weighs nine kilogrammes.

Following last year’s nasi lemak national costume which drew flak from social media users, the University of Technology Mara-trained Salleh said he was prepared for reactions.

“I was nervous even before I started designing and did think ‘What if the same thing happens to me’ but it’s something we costume designers have to be prepared for. Ultimately, I’d like people to understand the story behind the design,” he said.

Teoh too had her concerns when the dress was being designed.

“When the dress was a work in progress, I was worried but looking at the finished product, I am very happy that it’s so beautiful,” said Teoh.

The 21-year-old said walking in the costume can be tricky as her movements are restricted.

“I have to be careful with the dress as well because it’s fragile. It takes 20 minutes to put it on and at least four people to help me wear it,” she said.

Teoh’s evening gown is inspired by Putrajaya’s Seri Wawasan Bridge. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

The media preview also saw the unveiling of Teoh’s evening gown, a figure-hugging creation with hand-sewn silver beads designed by Amaze duo Amar Madfie and Zeed Jameel.

The stunning gown was made to accentuate Teoh’s broad shoulders and is inspired by the architecture of Putrajaya’s Seri Wawasan Bridge that “acts as an armour against a modern, challenging world.”

A set of freshwater pearl necklace from Borneo Pearls will be auctioned off for charity for the National Gift segment, which features unique mementos from the participating countries.

All 100 delegates will also receive Borneo Pearls freshwater pearl pendants and teas from Boh Plantations.

Teoh who will be leaving for Bangkok in two weeks said she is ready for the 67th Miss Universe competition, after almost a year of training.

She said the biggest lesson she has learned since being crowned in January is confidence.

“Without confidence, you cannot go far and the other qualities won’t come through,” she said.