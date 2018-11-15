MACC nabs cops for allegedly receiving bribes

A MACC officer escorts the policeman (left) who was arrested and detained to facilitate investigations for demanding and receiving bribes. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Two rank-and-file police personnel have been arrested and detained by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly requesting and receiving bribes.

The two suspects, a male and female aged 29 and 52 respectively, are identified as a corporal and a lance corporal attached with the Permas Jaya police station.

According to a MACC statement today, the two were detained at 9.55am at the Johor MACC Complex in Persiaran Tanjung here today.

“Investigations revealed that the two suspects had allegedly demanded RM6,000 from the public in return for settling two police wanted cases.

“Both suspects allegedly received S$1,700 and RM200 in bribes,” read the statement.

A MACC officer escorts the policewoman (right in green) who was arrested and detained to facilitate investigations for demanding and receiving bribes. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which if convicted, can be liable to a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest of the police personnel.