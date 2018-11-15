Nike reveals the Nike Metcon Fly 3

Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 — Picture courtesy of Nike

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Nike has revealed the third edition of the Nike Metcon silhouette, designed with high-intensity training in mind.

Created to offer stability, comfort and performance during tougher workouts, the new Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 has been given a bootie-like fit with cushioning in the midsole and ankle, with a lightweight yet high-strength Nike Flyknit upper for flexibility and breathability.

For a stable and secure fit the shoe also features Nike Flyknit yarn in the forefoot for extra sturdiness, while a reinforced toe offers durability. The addition of new TPU eyestays also helps support the ankle and keep it in place during high-intensity movements.

Nike members have early access to the Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 via the Nike Training Club app in November through early December, and via the Nike App in North America on December 1.

The shoe will be available to all on nike.com and at retailers globally December 5. — AFP-Relaxnews