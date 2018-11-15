So who is Tan Eng Boon? He once spent RM6m on his son’s wedding

Datuk Tan Eng Boon leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — In 2013, he gave his son a Lamborghini valued at S$1.2 million (RM3.65 million) as a wedding present. But that’s not all.

He also paid S$2 million to rent the viewing gallery at Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore for the wedding.

That same man, Datuk Tan Eng Boon, was charged with corruption in relation to the sale of several plots of land owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today.

Tan first made ripples in the corporate sector when his sons — through their company Paragon Adventure — conducted a successful takeover of public-listed Goh Ban Huat last year.

Paragon Adventure is owned by Datuk Seri Edwin Tan and Datuk Seri Godwin Tan, and is involved in property developments in Johor.

Tan founded the Joland Group, a private property developer incorporated in 1990, and is seen as among the leading players in the sector.

Joland Group has over the years diversified into property development of high rise and luxury serviced apartments, factories, township developments, retail investments and hospitality and leisure, according to the company’s website.

It currently aims to grow under the brand “Paragon” and is currently developing five ongoing projects in Johor, namely the Paragon Residences @ Straits View, Paragon Suites @ CIQ, Skudai Bizhub, the Paragon Square, a shopping neighbourhood mall at Jalan Tampoi, Johor and Pekan Nenas Industrial Park-Phase II.