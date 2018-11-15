Johor MB turns into 'first responder' after bike escort crashes

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (gesturing from left) assists his police outrider who was involved in a minor road accident. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Osman Sapian Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian stopped his vehicle along Jalan Pematang 5 in Kempas Baru here to render aid to his police outrider who met with an accident.

The police outrider was escorting Osman and his entourage when he crashed into a trailer after it braked suddenly and skidded on the road that was wet at the time.

In the 11am incident, Corporal Suhor Othman, 44, suffered minor injuries.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (left) and his aides calm the injured police outrider who was involved in a minor road accident. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Osman Sapian Facebook page

In pictures posted on Osman’s official Facebook page, he is seen alighting from his official car to check on the condition of his outrider.

The Kempas assemblyman and his aides are also shown calming the injured policeman.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (right) visits injured policeman Corporal Suhor Othman at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) today. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Osman Sapian Facebook page

The MB’s press secretary Abdul Hakim Ab Rahman said Osman then requested immediate assistance for the officer.

“The mentri besar’s outrider was immediately sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) where he was treated for his minor injuries and later discharged,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Separately, Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad said the traffic police have called in the lorry driver to assist investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.