Choong Hann to work on improving players’ ability, mindset

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Newly-appointed Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) coaching director, Wong Choong Hann wants to work on improving the players’ ability and mindset, among others.

The 41-year-old former world number one shuttler said that would be a better way to prepare the players towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to emerge as top medal contenders at the biggest multi-sports event in the world.

He said eyeing lower-tier tournaments to earn points for the Olympics qualifying would not be an ideal solution to move forward.

“That is not a solution. I think we need to improve our own ability to be tough players and ready to fight everybody. The mindset should be right, then you can fight and upset the players in front of you and look for points. If not, from the draw itself you will know you are going to lose or not getting points.

“I believe there is an on-going project for the Olympics. I come in as continuity to the programme and to add some extra positive elements so that we can have more solid planning and ultimately, achieve the results we want.

“At this point, of course we have some planning, but it is not finalised yet some modifications or perhaps improvements to the plan. Nothing much I can share at this point,” he told reporters after starting duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia, here, today.

Choong Hann will oversee BAM’s coaching set-up consisting of five head coaches, namely Datuk Misbun Sidek for the men’s singles department, Datuk Tey Seu Bock (women’s singles), Paulus Firman (men’s doubles), Rosman Razak (women’s doubles) and Pang Cheh Chang (mixed doubles), as well as other coaches under them and the junior development.

The two-time Thomas Cup finalist noted that winning the country’s first gold at the Olympics had always been BAM’s target, but he would have to assess the players’ actual ability and current situation first before aligning to the target.

The 2003 World Championships silver medallist said all departments would be given equal attention, but the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles remained as the prime target for the 2020 Olympics.

“We will not sideline any other department in our preparations towards 2020, all have equal chance. We will always have an open heart in every department and as long as they show progress, be it in results and more importantly, in daily training to show the commitment and identify the problems.

“We will propose the solutions to every identifiable problem, be it in strategy, tactical or technical-wise. We will also continue the process of cultivating players from the junior development programme, so definitely we can see inclusion of some new players,” he said.

When asked about working with his former coach Misbun, Choong Hann said they could work closely as they had a good understanding.

“I know most of the existing coaches since a long time ago, definitely it adds good elements. I am looking forward to working together with them, so we can perhaps share our vision better and work towards the same target.

“We coaches could have differences, that are to trigger better solutions, that is all a brainstorming session, as long as we keep an open heart and share ideas,” he said.

Choong Hann, who was supposed to start his duty in January, said he started earlier to gain information on the whole scenario to formalise plans for next year in order to give a good kickstart for the shuttlers in 2019.

The former 1998 Commonwealth Games men’s singles gold medallist took over from former BAM technical director Morten Frost, who resigned in September last year, citing personal reasons. — Bernama