‘Dumbo’ takes flight in new trailer (VIDEO)

‘Dumbo’ opens in US theatres in March 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Disney has just released a trailer for the live-action remake of children’s classic Dumbo, starring everyone’s favourite flying elephant.

The film is directed by Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland).

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) tasks former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) with looking after a newborn elephant with oversized ears. When they discover Dumbo’s ears double as wings, the circus’s fortunes change, attracting the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who wants the little pachyderm for his massive entertainment venture, Dreamland. But as Dumbo becomes a star performer along with aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green), Dreamland is revealed to have a darker side.

The trailer shows Dumbo making friends with Milly and Joe, learning he can fly, being made up as a clown and sent out to perform, and glimpses of the magical, colourful world of the circus, as well as the famously heartbreaking separation scene between the young elephant and his mother which also features in the 1941 original film.

Dumbo releases on March 29, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews