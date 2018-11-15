Hilton to introduce two new brands in Malaysia

Hilton will introduce in Malaysia two new brands, its luxury brand Conrad Hotels Resorts and lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Global hospitality company Hilton has set its sights on expanding in Malaysia by introducing two new brands, namely luxury brand Conrad Hotels & Resorts and lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton.

It said these new hotel brands would make their entry into the Malaysian market in the next three to five years.

“The first Canopy by Hilton hotel will open in the Bukit Bintang City Centre in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will also be the brand’s first in Southeast Asia,” Hilton said in a statement today.

Moving forward, Hilton will also introduce four DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across the country, including the brand’s entry into Putrajaya and Miri – the 290-room DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya and the 320-room DoubleTree by Hilton Miri.

In addition, Kota Kinabalu will welcome a second hotel by Hilton, the 237-room DoubleTree by Hilton Kota Kinabalu.

Hilton currently operates 11 hotels in Malaysia under three brands, namely Hilton Hotel & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn.

Asia Pacific Executive Vice-President and Area President Alan Watts said destinations such as Penang and Borneo were becoming increasingly popular amongst both domestic and international travellers.

“With the government targeting 36 million tourists by 2020, while committing efforts to boost inbound travel, we see a great potential for our portfolio of brands to meet the rise in demand across many of the country’s territories,” he added. — Bernama